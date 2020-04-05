The Maryland United FC soccer club has raised $8,000 to help local businesses provide meals to health care workers on the frontlines during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Maryland United FC soccer club had a goal of raising $4,000 to help those struggling during the coronavirus outbreak. But now, they’ve doubled that amount.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Steve Campbell, the club’s technical director.

The athletic group and the families of its more than 700 players donated $8,000 to their “Helping Hands” program.

The goal is to provide a boost to local restaurants while they’re closed to dine-in customers during stay-at-home orders as well as provide meals to medical workers in local hospitals on the frontlines.

So, they provided funds and a budget to several local restaurants, which came up with menus and delivered food to four Maryland hospitals last week and are delivering to five more this week.

“It’s heartwarming, in this time, it’s a really good-willed gesture. It feels great to give back and especially when we know it’s an urgent need. It’s a great feeling,” Campbell said.

Maryland United FC, which is based mostly in Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties, worked with Dimitris International Grille in Catonsville, Italian Market & Restaurant in Annapolis, Margherita’s Pizza in Kingsville, Rise Up Coffee in Annapolis, Southern Bobby Q in White Plains, Starbucks in Edgewater, Squisito Pizza & Pasta in Severna Park, The Hunger Tamer in Laurel and Carpaccio in Annapolis.

“We need to stay together here and help as much as we can and get through it,” Campbell said.

The deliveries last week were to Johns Hopkins Bayview, Franklin Square Hospital and the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore and Kaiser Permanente Largo in Prince George’s County.

This week’s deliveries are planned for Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore-Washington Medical Center in Anne Arundel County, Howard County General Hospital, and University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in southern Maryland.

Campbell said that any remaining money will go to Maryland food banks.

But they’re not stopping deliveries just yet.

After this week, the club will evaluate where it wants to direct its money and energy.

“What we’re doing right now goes beyond the field and it’s great to be able to say that we’re serving the greater good here,” Campbell said.

