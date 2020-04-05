Coronavirus update: DC closes market at Wharf after evidence of overcrowding on Saturday

A packed Fisherman's Market along the Southwest Waterfront in D.C. on Saturday prompted its shutdown. In the region, more than 7,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Overnight, bright orange signs were posted at the Fisherman’s Market within The Wharf complex in Southwest D.C. after multiple reports of overcrowding on Saturday.

There are over 7,000 known cases of COVID-19 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia as of Sunday morning. Virginia added 230 new cases, Maryland added 484 and D.C. 96 overnight.

In addition to a number of stations that are closed until further notice, WMATA closed three Red Line stations on Saturday for a deep clean. They were opened after about five hours.

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, warned that Washington, D.C. among other major cities may see COVID-19-related deaths rise sharply. She called the next two weeks “extraordinarily important.”

Union Station is closed from 11 p.m. – 5 a.m. during the pandemic. The nighttime closure started Friday.

Metro announced that it is further reducing rail and bus hours starting Monday, April 6, to limit workers’ exposure to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, coughing and shortness of breath. Health officials say that if you have these symptoms, you should call your doctor. Don’t just show up. Medical facilities need to get ready for you. If you don’t have a doctor and you live in D.C. or the nearby Maryland suburbs, D.C.’s mayor recommends calling Mary’s Center at 844-796-2797. If you live in Virginia, call 211.

DCRA closes fisherman’s market at The Wharf

Videos, photos and screenshots posted on social media Saturday showed hundreds of people packed close together at the historic Fisherman’s Market within The Wharf complex along the southwest waterfront on Saturday.

The images prompted D.C. to issue an emergency closure order.

Deputy mayor John Falcicchio posted the video below on Twitter, showing the signs.

The move was applauded by local celebrity chef Jose Andres, who tweeted “Thank you for taking serious action! This is hard but will save lives and keep all @washingtondc safe.”

The signs cite D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s stay-at-home order closing down all but essential businesses and calling for social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order says that the businesses are subject to civil, criminal and administrative penalties if the closure notices are not followed. Last week, the Wharf said that many of their businesses and public spaces were to remain open with changes to how often they were sanitized.

Over 7,000 known COVID-19 cases in the region

The total cases in D.C. are now at 998, with 22 deaths, including a 76-year-old woman reported in the update Sunday.

In Virginia, the total sits at 2637 cases with 51 deaths. In Maryland, there have been 67 deaths, and 3,609 cases.

Maryland reports almost 25,000 tests have come back negative for COVID-19. In Carroll County, an update posted on Saturday reported three new deaths of residents at the Pleasant View Nursing Home, all with underlying conditions. The residents who died were a man in his 60s and two women in their 80s.

A woman at Carroll Lutheran Village in her 90s also passed away.

