Officials investigating animal cruelty after 2 dogs found decapitated in Md.

Two dogs were found decapitated in a wooded area in Mechanicsville, Maryland, on Sunday, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said.

Two dogs were found decapitated in a wooded area in Mechanicsville, Maryland, on Sunday, and the county’s sheriff’s office is asking the public for more information about it.

The dogs, both black Labrador retrievers, were found dead in the 40400 block of Parlett Morgan Road, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office said. They both weighed over 80 pounds.

The sheriff’s office said the dogs had been thrown away in the last 48 hours.

Anyone with information about this animal cruelty case can contact the sheriff’s office by phone at (301) 475-4200 ext. *8108 or by email. To submit a tip anonymously, call (301) 475-3333, or text the tip to “TIP239” plus the message to CRIMES (274637).

Below is a map of the area where the dogs were found.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.