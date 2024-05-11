U.Md. class of 2024 hosts ‘prom we never had’ to make up for pandemic year

A global pandemic robbed them of their senior proms. Now that they're seniors again, these college students in Maryland thought it's time they get their moment.

A global pandemic robbed them of their senior proms. Now that they’re seniors again, University of Maryland students thought it’s time they get their moment.

“We didn’t have graduation, we didn’t have prom, we didn’t have a lot of things. So we kind of wanted to backtrack and give students the opportunity … to have the prom they never had,” senior council president Omoleye Adeyemi told WTOP.

She said Friday night was all about taking their proms back from COVID-19.

“It’s kind of like that ‘finally’ feeling, because we finally get to have it,” Adeyemi said. “But it’s also nostalgic because it takes them back to high school.”

After three separate ticket drops, the event sold out before May 10. Seniors gathered for this unique farewell in the grand ballroom of the Stamp Student Union building in College Park, wearing their best prom night clothes.

“It’s really nice to know that the UMD community is thinking of seniors and what we missed out on four years ago,” said senior Peggy Mothershed. She attended with her best friend and fellow senior class member, Savanna Janney.

“We’re going to have a great time!” Savanna said enthusiastically. And that enthusiastic attitude was contagious.

“This is a school-sponsored event, so we’re going to keep it safe,” senior Chris Esmele joked. “But after this, as grown-ups, we’re able to really party in a way … to get that prom we never got.”

Esmele also said this prom feels even better, because of the closer bonds he has with some of his college friends.

“Whether you’re here with your partner or with friends, it feels more foundational in terms of relationships, and that’s what makes tonight special,” he said.

“It’s kind of a full circle moment tonight,” added Mothershed.

