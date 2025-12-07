Electrical fire leaves $2.7 million in damages to industrial building in Loudoun Co.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office said an “unspecified electrical event” in a power distribution panel is to blame for a Saturday fire that left $2.7 million in damages to a commercial building on Loyalty Road.
Fire crews from Lucketts, Hamilton, Purcellville, Leesburg, Lovettsville and Frederick County, Md. were called to the blaze in the Taylorstown area at 3:35 a.m. They arrived to find a 100×150-foot metal building well involved in fire, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.
A tanker task force was requested to bring additional firefighting resources to the scene, as well as assist with establishing a sustainable water supply from a remote water source. The fire was in an area not served by a municipal water supply system.
“Crews deployed hose lines from an exterior position to support a defensive fire attack and reported having extinguished most of the fire after over an hour of firefighting operations,” the release said.
Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours conducting salvage and overhaul.
There were no reported injuries or displacements.
Accidental electrical fires do occur and there are several steps you can take to keep your family safe, the release said, including:
Ensure all appliances are using the proper type of wall receptacle outlet. Plug ALL major appliances directly into a wall receptacle outlet.
Do not use extension cords and power strips in place of permanent wiring.
Inspect cords regularly and immediately unplug and replace those with any damage or fraying.
Electrical work should be done by a qualified electrician and meet local permitting requirements.
Immediately call a qualified electrician if you have frequent issues with blowing or tripping circuit breakers, observe sparks, discoloration, or a burning smell near outlets, or feel a tingling sensation when touching an electrical appliance.