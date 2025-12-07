Electrical fire leaves $2.7 million in damages to industrial building in Loudoun Co.

The Loudoun Co. Fire Marshal's Office said an "unspecified electrical event" in a power distribution panel is to blame for a Saturday fire that left $2.7 million in damages to a commercial building.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Fire crews from Lucketts, Hamilton, Purcellville, Leesburg, Lovettsville and Frederick County, Md. were called to the blaze in the Taylorstown area at 3:35 a.m. They arrived to find a 100×150-foot metal building well involved in fire, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.

A tanker task force was requested to bring additional firefighting resources to the scene, as well as assist with establishing a sustainable water supply from a remote water source. The fire was in an area not served by a municipal water supply system.

“Crews deployed hose lines from an exterior position to support a defensive fire attack and reported having extinguished most of the fire after over an hour of firefighting operations,” the release said.

Firefighters remained on the scene for several hours conducting salvage and overhaul.