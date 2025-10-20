Flyers referencing Ku Klux Klan found in Leesburg

Police are investigating after flyers that reference the Ku Klux Klan were found in downtown Leesburg, Virginia, on Saturday morning.

Leesburg police are investigating the flyers, which were found inside small freezer bags weighed down by rocks.

The flyers were seen on Loudoun Street SW, S. King Street, and E. Market Street. Several of them were collected by officers in the area.

In hopes of getting more information about their distribution, police are asking residents and business owners to check their surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity between midnight and 6 a.m. Saturday.

“The Leesburg Police Department condemns the distribution of any material that promotes hate or intolerance within our community. We are committed to ensuring Leesburg remains a safe, welcoming place for all residents and visitors,” the department wrote in a post on X.

Police didn’t offer specifics about the content of the flyers, beyond that it referenced the white supremacist group.

It’s not the first time that flyers referencing the KKK have been distributed in Leesburg. The town’s police department investigated similar incidents in 2018 and 2021; though police haven’t mentioned any tie between Saturday’s flyers and the ones from the past.

Police said anyone with information about last weekend’s incident should contact the department by calling 703-771-4500 or by sending an email. Anonymous tips can be sent by calling 703-443-TIPS (8477).

