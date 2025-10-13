New Loudoun County high school will help students recovering from substance use disorders stay on track

RISE Academy in Loudoun County welcomes students this week and will help them catch up or remain on track while they're recovering from substance use disorders.

The campus, called Recovery, Inspiration, Strength and Empowerment Academy, is located in a wing of The North Star School’s building in Leesburg.

Jen Evans, Loudoun County Public Schools’ director of student mental health services, said opening the school was a priority for Superintendent Aaron Spence. The model is the first of its kind in Northern Virginia, and could expand to welcome students outside Loudoun next year.

“The rigor that LCPS and other school divisions have for students, that adds pressure,” Evans said. “So then imagine you’re also dealing with a medical disease of addiction at the same time. Balancing those two is really hard to do.”

The school is starting with 20 students enrolled this academic year, Evans said. There are four general education and two special education teachers, in addition to a leadership team.

While students will engage with traditional coursework, Evans said within the school day, there will also be individual or group counseling, a chance to work with peer recovery specialists and sessions with community partners to emphasize wellness and nutrition, among other things.

Those topics “are really important when someone’s in early recovery, because they’ve been using, so once you get clean, it’s really hard to navigate emotions that you have not felt in a while,” Evans said.

Fredericka Mack, the school’s principal, said classes will be small, and the small staff size means educators can collaborate “more intensely and regularly.”

“I knew that we were taking on students that other schools find difficult, so that makes us a little different in that we want that population, because we have that skill set,” Mack said.

In some cases, Evans said that students are behind academically or have to take a break from school to receive treatment. The new campus will allow kids to catch up to or get ahead of where they were in school.

Students are required to have a medical provider to enroll, and the school division is offering them transportation, Evans said. Students can either return to their original school or work toward a diploma with the academy and remain there until they graduate.

“How can we really touch as many lives as we could with these students and help to change the trajectory of their lives while they are with us?” Mack said.

