INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » KKK propaganda flyers appear…

KKK propaganda flyers appear in Loudoun Co. as MLK Day approaches

Valerie Bonk

January 16, 2021, 1:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Loudoun County are investigating reports of suspicious flyers in Leesburg and Sterling, Virginia, that appear to be propaganda for the Ku Klux Klan.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office received reports of KKK propaganda flyers found in the driveways of several homes along Hampshire Station Drive in Sterling on Saturday. Similar flyers were located by the Town of Leesburg Police Department.

All of the flyers were in plastic bags and weighed down with birdseed and were similar to flyers distributed in the region in previous years, according to a news release.

There is no indication any of the households that received the flyers were targeted, authorities said.

WTOP reported similar incidents taking place in Loudoun County around Martin Luther King Day in previous years.

The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with information about these cases, or with possible surveillance video to call Detective Pickrell at (703)-777-1021.

Tips can also be submitted through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Coast Guard struggling with recruitment, sets up officer corps to increase numbers

Data scientist hiring campaign maxes out applications in less than 2 days

After years of fits and starts, DISA deploys new cloud-based office tools

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up