KKK propaganda flyers appear in Loudoun Co. as MLK Day approaches

Police in Loudoun County are investigating reports of suspicious flyers in Leesburg and Sterling, Virginia, that appear to be propaganda for the Ku Klux Klan.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office received reports of KKK propaganda flyers found in the driveways of several homes along Hampshire Station Drive in Sterling on Saturday. Similar flyers were located by the Town of Leesburg Police Department.