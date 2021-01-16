KKK propaganda flyers appear in Loudoun Co. as MLK Day approaches

Police in Loudoun County are investigating reports of suspicious flyers in Leesburg and Sterling, Virginia, that appear to be propaganda for the Ku Klux Klan.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office received reports of KKK propaganda flyers found in the driveways of several homes along Hampshire Station Drive in Sterling on Saturday. Similar flyers were located by the Town of Leesburg Police Department.
All of the flyers were in plastic bags and weighed down with birdseed and were similar to flyers distributed in the region in previous years, according to a news release.
There is no indication any of the households that received the flyers were targeted, authorities said.
WTOP reported similar incidents taking place in Loudoun County around Martin Luther King Day in previous years.
The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with information about these cases, or with possible surveillance video to call Detective Pickrell at (703)-777-1021.
Tips can also be submitted through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app. The Loudoun Sheriff app is available on the iTunes App Store and Google Play.