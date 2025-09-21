New partnership offering transit travel training to domestic abuse survivors in Loudoun

A public-private partnership is offering transit travel training and a free $50 SmarTrip card to domestic abuse survivors in Loudoun County.
The initiative is a collaboration between the Dulles Area Transportation Association (DATA) and Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter (LAWS). Funding comes from a discretionary grant from the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation.
DATA developed the program after studies showed that transportation access can help survivors by improving their ability to leave abusive situations, connect with support services and build self-sufficiency.
The idea was influenced by the Northeast Illinois Regional Transportation Authority, which distributed transit passes to survivors in 2023. In that program, survivors used passes to reach medical appointments, court hearings, support groups and other services. They also used them for daily needs such as grocery shopping, school drop-offs, job interviews and commuting to work.
“Access to transit also fosters stability for families going through a destabilizing time,” the Illinois authority reported.
As part of the Loudoun initiative, training includes specific directions to Dulles International Airport, which has job openings available. DATA has connected LAWS case managers with airport company hiring managers, and LAWS staff and clients were encouraged to attend a job fair at the airport earlier in September.
“Independence is a critical part of healing after abuse,” said Samantha Clarke, CEO of LAWS. “Survivors will now have the tools and confidence to travel safely to jobs, school, medical care and community resources, helping them rebuild their lives on their own terms.”
Guy Gravett, a board member of the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation, said the foundation was happy to fund the initiative.
“Domestic violence does profound damage to a person’s ability to self-care,” he added. “We hope this transportation training and stipend will empower survivors to regain some autonomy and the ability to improve their economic situation and general wellbeing.”