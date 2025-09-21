New partnership offering transit travel training to domestic abuse survivors in Loudoun

A public-private partnership is offering transit travel training and a free $50 SmarTrip card to domestic abuse survivors in Loudoun County.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Dulles Area Transportation Association (DATA) and Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter (LAWS). Funding comes from a discretionary grant from the Claude Moore Charitable Foundation.

DATA developed the program after studies showed that transportation access can help survivors by improving their ability to leave abusive situations, connect with support services and build self-sufficiency.