Loudoun Co.’s only women’s semiprofessional basketball team makes history

In its inaugural year, the Virginia Vitesse finished in third place in its region and is heading to the playoffs. The team's owner loves its current success but is looking towards the future.

“It’s been surreal to see it come to life,” said 28-year-old Ashley Koranteng.

Koranteng is the founder, owner and general manager of the Virginia Vitesse, which is part of the Women’s American Basketball Association.

“Even in our inaugural season, I want us to win the regional championships. I want us to win for North. I want us to go to the Final Four in the championships,” she said.

“I’m so excited for the journey. I couldn’t have asked for better people to do this with in my first year.”

She said the top three teams of each region make it to the playoffs. The Vitesse are 5-4 and sits in third place in the North Lower division.

Koranteng grew up in Northern Virginia and has always loved basketball. But when she got older, she found a passion for the business side of the game.

“I started playing in Loudoun County’s PRCs, or Parks and Rec system. So I think it was Saturdays, they used to take me to a gym in Sterling and there’d be a whole bunch of other five-year-olds, and we just played,” she said.

The WABA team players are semiprofessional, meaning many of them have full-time jobs and families and they do not get paid to play. But, Koranteng wants to change that.

“My goal for upcoming years is to be the first team in the WABA that is paying them, and I’m excited for what we’re building so far,” she said.

In the meantime, Koranteng said she wants to be sure they’re not using their own money to play.

“My players don’t pay for anything ranging from food, team meals, access to our sports medicine staff, gym space usage, getting to games, all of that. We’re not having them pay for anything,” she said.

Their last regular home game is on Sunday against the Richmond Roadrunners in Ashburn. Find more information about tickets for the game on their website.

