Authorities searching for cockpit door ripped off small plane over Loudoun County

State police and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the cockpit door of a small aircraft after the pilot made an emergency landing Saturday morning at Leesburg Executive Airport
The pilot, 63-year-old Daniel O’Brien, was flying a small, two-seater aircraft in the Round Hill area around 9 a.m. when the cockpit door was ripped off in flight, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
O’Brien was able to land the fixed wing single-engine aircraft safely at the Leesburg Airport.
Police are searching for the door, described as white with maroon markings, and about 3 ½ feet long and 2 ½ feet wide.
If spotted, contact state police at 804-750-8798 immediately.
“Please do not touch the door,” the release said.
The NTSB and FAA have been notified of the incident.