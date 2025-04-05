Live Radio
Authorities searching for cockpit door ripped off small plane over Loudoun County

April 5, 2025, 1:21 PM

The cockpit door of a two-seater aircraft was ripped off in flight Saturday morning. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)
The pilot was able to land the aircraft safely at the Leesburg Airport.   (Courtesy Virginia State Police)
Police are searching for the door, described as white with maroon markings, and about 3 ½ feet long and 2 ½ feet wide. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)
State police and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the cockpit door of a small aircraft after the pilot made an emergency landing Saturday morning at Leesburg Executive Airport

The pilot, 63-year-old Daniel O’Brien, was flying a small, two-seater aircraft in the Round Hill area around 9 a.m. when the cockpit door was ripped off in flight, Virginia State Police said in a news release.

O’Brien was able to land the fixed wing single-engine aircraft safely at the Leesburg Airport.

Police are searching for the door, described as white with maroon markings, and about 3 ½ feet long and 2 ½ feet wide.

If spotted, contact state police at 804-750-8798 immediately.

“Please do not touch the door,” the release said.

The NTSB and FAA have been notified of the incident.

