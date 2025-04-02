2nd person arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old in Ashburn

A second person has been arrested in the shooting death of a boy found in a car in a Harris Teeter parking lot in Ashburn, Virginia, on April 12, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a boy was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in Ashburn and was charged with first-degree murder, principle in the second degree, and is being held at the Loudoun County Juvenile Detention Center.

Fadlalla Mohamed, 19, of Ashburn, was arrested Sunday in connection to the shooting and was charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call around 6 p.m. Saturday and found a boy with a gunshot wound in the front seat of a car in the parking lot of the Harris Teeter grocery store in Southern Walk Plaza. It was first reported as a stabbing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boy died on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies have determined the boy was shot in the 43000 block of Hillmont Terrace, and that another person, who is not considered a suspect, took him to the shopping center parking lot about a mile away.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 703-777-1021. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

