Ashburn man charged with murder of teenage boy found in Harris Teeter parking lot

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy who was found in a Harris Teeter parking lot in Ashburn, Virginia, on Saturday.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy who was found in a Harris Teeter parking lot in Ashburn, Virginia, on Saturday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that Fadlalla Mohamed, of Ashburn, has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is currently being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call around 6 p.m. Saturday and found a boy with a gunshot wound in the front seat of a car in the parking lot of the Harris Teeter grocery store in Southern Walk Plaza. It was first reported as a stabbing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The boy did not respond to medical assistance and died on the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Police have determined the boy was shot in the 43000 block of Hillmont Terrace, and that another person, who is not considered a suspect, took him to the shopping center parking lot about a mile away.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.