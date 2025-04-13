Teenage boy found dead in Harris Teeter parking lot in Ashburn

A boy was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter grocery store in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to the sheriff's office.

A teenage boy was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Harris Teeter grocery store in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the teen was discovered in a vehicle in the parking lot of the grocery store at Southern Walk Plaza in Ashburn just before 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Detectives believe the teen was shot less than a mile away at an apartment complex at the 43000 block of Hillmont Terrace.

No arrests have been made as investigators continue to follow down leads, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Thomas Julia.

The shooting “currently appears to be an isolated incident,” according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the office at 703-777-1021. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

