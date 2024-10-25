Loudoun Co. man sentenced for killing estranged wife with hammer in 2021

A Loudoun County, Virginia man who pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife with a hammer in November 2021 has been sentenced to 42 years in prison.

In June, Peter James Lollobrigido accepted a plea agreement that called for the 52-year-old to serve 42 years behind bars for killing Regina Redman-Lollobrigido.

Thursday, Lollobrigido was sentenced by Loudoun County Circuit Court Judge Matthew Snow for seven counts, including first-degree murder, malicious wounding, violating a protective order and two counts each of abduction by force, plus assault and battery of a family member.

On the day he murdered his wife, Lollobrigido was awaiting trial for strangling Redman-Lollobrigido in July 2021. He was wearing a court-ordered GPS monitor when he retrieved the hammer from under a kitchen sink and used it to repeatedly hit his wife in the head, moments after telling her he loved her, according to prosecutors.

Redman had told family members she was convinced her estranged husband would kill her, but she wasn’t sure when.

Before he pleaded guilty, the Redman family expressed satisfaction with the length of the agreed-upon sentence, given Lollobrigido’s age.

