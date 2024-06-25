Loudoun County man charged in 2021 hammer death of wife set to plead guilty

Prosecutors have said Peter Lollobrigido, 52, of Sterling, was awaiting trial for strangling 44-year-old Regina Redman-Lollobrigido months earlier, and was wearing a court-ordered GPS monitor when he retrieved a hammer from under the kitchen sink and hit her in the head.

A Loudoun County, Virginia, man charged with using a hammer to kill his estranged wife in November 2021 is set to plead guilty in her death, according to court records.

Prosecutors have said Peter Lollobrigido, 52, of Sterling, was awaiting trial for strangling 44-year-old Regina Redman-Lollobrigido months earlier, and was wearing a court-ordered GPS monitor when he retrieved a hammer from under the kitchen sink and hit her in the head. She died a week later.

Online court records show Lollobrigido will enter guilty pleas Thursday in Loudoun County Circuit Court. He’s charged with first degree murder, malicious wounding, violating a protective order and abduction by force — all felonies — as well as the misdemeanor count of assault and battery of a family member.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office detectives, “Lollobrigido stated that he gave her a kiss, ‘looked her square in the eyes,’ and told her ‘I loved her,’” before striking her with the hammer.”

Asked if his wife was still alive when he called 911, he said he didn’t know, then, “don’t see how she could be.”

On the day he allegedly killed his wife, Lollobrigido was under an active protective order and wearing an ankle monitor for allegedly abducting, strangling and assaulting Redman-Lollobrigido in July 2021.

Court documents from July filed in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court said she “had visible discoloration of skin and markings on her forehead, left cheek/ear area, neck, chest, both upper arms, right elbow, both forearms, both wrists and knees, her right thigh, and left toes.”

She told investigators that after a verbal argument, “Mr. Lollobrigido grabbed her by both arms and slammed the back of her head into the refrigerator and her face into multiple kitchen cabinets.”

At the time, Loudoun County prosecutors and defense counsel agreed that Lollobrigido should be released on bond, with electronic monitoring before trial. Earlier, the Department of Corrections had recommended no bond.

“The Department of Community Corrections implemented the GPS monitoring on the defendant in accordance with the court’s order,” said spokesman Glen Barbour in October 2021, on behalf of the county corrections agency.

Last year, Lollobrigido’s defense attorney sought a change of venue because the case was the focus of a political campaign ad, according to news outlet NBC Washington. The motion to move the trial was denied.

