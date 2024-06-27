Loudoun Co. man pleads guilty to killing his estranged wife with hammer in 2021

Peter Lollobrigido admitted using a hammer retrieved from under a kitchen sink to kill his estranged wife, Regina Redman-Lollobrigido in Loudoun County, Virginia, in November 2021. A plea agreement calls for him to serve 42 years in prison.

A Loudoun County, Virginia, man admitted Thursday he killed his estranged wife with a hammer in November 2021 as he awaited trial for previously attacking her.

Circuit Court Judge Matthew Snow accepted a plea agreement Thursday that calls for the 52-year-old Peter Lollobrigido, of Sterling, to serve 42 years in prison for killing Regina Redman-Lollobrigido.

Wearing a red and white striped jumpsuit, Lollobrigido answered “guilty” seven times, when the clerk read the charges against him: first-degree murder, malicious wounding, violating a protective order, two counts of abduction by force, and assault and battery of a family member.

He will be sentenced Oct. 24.

During the plea hearing, Redman’s family and friends passed around a box of tissues in the second row of the gallery.

On the day he murdered his wife, Lollobrigido was awaiting trial for strangling Redman-Lollobrigido in July 2021. He was wearing a court-ordered GPS monitor when he retrieved the hammer from under a kitchen sink and used it to repeatedly hit his wife in the head, moments after telling her he loved her, according to prosecutors.

The seven-page plea agreement called for Lollobrigido to be sentenced to life in prison, with all but 42 years suspended. In a breakdown of the other charges, which will be served concurrently — or simultaneously — with the murder sentence, he’ll serve 20 years for aggravated malicious wounding, 10 years for each abduction, and one year each for violating a protective order and two counts of assault and battery of a family member.

In the four-page proffer of facts, prosecutor Nicole Wittmann and public defender Adam Pouilliard wrote: “Ms. Redman’s family is in support of the plea. They appreciate the certainty and finality that the plea brings them.”

The family also expressed it is satisfied with the length of the agreed-upon sentence, given Lollobrigido’s age.

”While Ms. Redman is forever in their hearts, they are ready to close the chapter on the court process,” according to the proffer signed by prosecutors and the defense.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.