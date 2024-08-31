Live Radio
Loudoun judge arrested for alleged public intoxication in Leesburg

Will Vitka | will.vitka@wtop.com

August 31, 2024, 4:21 PM

A sitting judge in Loudoun County, Virginia, was arrested and charged with public intoxication, Leesburg police said Saturday.

According to authorities, Charles F. Koehler Jr. was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. after police “responded to a report of an individual walking down the Leesburg Bypass near South King Street.”

After officers got there, they cuffed him on suspicion of public intoxication.

He was released on his own recognizance after being detained.

Koehler was only recently sworn in on Aug. 23 as the new Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge, according to documentation from the county bar association.

