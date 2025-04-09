Frontier flight at Dulles cleared after investigation into beeping noise in plane’s cargo hold

A Frontier Airlines flight that landed at Dulles International Airport was held on the arrival runway for an investigation into a beeping noise heard in its cargo hold.

A Frontier Airlines flight that landed at Dulles International Airport on Wednesday was held on the arrival runway for an investigation into a beeping noise heard in its undercarriage.

Officials with the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority confirmed to WTOP that “out of an abundance of caution” the aircraft was held on Runway 19R around 2:30 p.m. and passengers were evacuated and transported to the airport’s main terminal.

The aircraft and all passenger baggage inside were cleared Wednesday evening, a Frontier spokesperson told WTOP. All passengers were reunited with their baggage and the plane was returned to operation.

In a statement provided to WTOP, Frontier said Flight 4708 out of Atlanta was searched by security “as a result of a beeping noise coming from the cargo hold during flight.”

During the investigation, other flights continued to operate normally on other runways at the airport.

