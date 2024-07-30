Suspect charged in fatal carjacking of Silver Spring woman

A man has been charged in a carjacking that left a Maryland woman dead after she was struck by her own vehicle.

Jose Aguilar-Martinez, 21, has been charged with carjacking and is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center in Virginia, according to a news release from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to the Town Center Plaza at Sterling, along Route 7, for the report of a carjacking.

They found Melody Waldecker, 54, of Silver Spring, had been struck by her own vehicle and killed on the scene.

Aguilar-Martinez then fled in the vehicle but was promptly taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

He was also transported to a hospital for evaluation for “an unrelated medical condition,” the sheriff’s office said.

Additional charges are pending for Aguilar-Martinez as the investigation continues.

