Maryland woman dead after being struck by her own vehicle in Virginia carjacking

A Montgomery County, Maryland woman was carjacked, then hit and killed by her own vehicle, in Loudoun County, Virginia, Sunday.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Towncenter Plaza at Sterling, along Route 7, for the report of a carjacking, at about 11:40 a.m.

Melody Waldecker, 54, of Silver Spring, was struck by her own vehicle, as the suspect sped away, according to investigators. Waldecker died at the scene.

A suspect is under arrest, but has not been identified as of Monday morning.

“This is an active investigation and additional criminal charges are forthcoming,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

It is asking any witnesses who have not already spoken with law enforcement to contact Detective Rodriquez at 703-777-1021.

In a similar incident, a Manassas man faces charges including murder after he was arrested in Virginia Beach Friday, for allegedly stealing a Dumfries man’s car and fatally striking him with it before driving away on July 20.

