Manassas man faces murder charge after arrest in Virginia Beach, following deadly hit-and-run in Dumfries

A Manassas man faces charges including murder after he was arrested in Virginia Beach Friday, following a deadly hit-and-run in Dumfries, police said.

Prince William County police said Keith Anthony McBride, 41, of Manassas, was arrested by Virginia Beach City police for allegedly stealing a man’s car and fatally striking him with it before driving away on Aug. 20.

Jose Vasquez Galvan, 37, of Dumfries, was standing outside his gold 1999 Lexus RX 300 SUV in the parking lot of the Oasis at Montclair apartment complex on July 20 when police said McBride got inside the vehicle, drove into Galvan then sped off.

Galvan died from his injuries at a hospital two days later. Police said there’s no known connection between McBride and Galvan.

McBride was charged with felony murder, felony hit & run and grand larceny auto, Prince William County police said

