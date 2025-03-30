‘Your tax dollars have invested in our safety’: New fire station unveiled in Lovettsville

A dedication ceremony was held Saturday for the new Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Station #12 in Lovettsville, Virginia.

Loudoun County officials and first responders spoke at the event held outside the new facility on Berlin Turnpike.

According to an overview of the project, a 2005 engineering report of the county’s fire-rescue facilities found the former station, known as Lovettsville Fire and Rescue Station #12, was in need of facility expansion and comprehensive renovation.

The new building is adjacent to the existing station, which was built in 1974 and has had two additions since.

Lovettsville Mayor Christopher Hornbaker dedicated the new facility to emergency personnel during the ceremony.

“The town of Lovettsville proudly recognizes the unwavering dedication and service of the Lovettsville Volunteer Fire and Rescue and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue personnel who have provided critical emergency response services to our community for decades,” Hornbaker said.

Loudoun County Fire Chief Keith Johnson said the new facility was created with safety in mind — the station’s designed to reduce the spread of contaminants for personnel who work at the site.

“Your tax dollars have invested in our safety, and hopefully we all get to go home to our families at the end of our shift and the end of our night with that,” Johnson said.

Juli Briskman with the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors expressed that the dedication of Station #12 to first responders is a necessary honor.

“Make no mistake, everyone who does this job is putting their life on the line, and we learned that very hard lesson a little over a year ago in Sterling,” Briskman said.

Briskman was referencing Trevor Brown, the volunteer firefighter killed while responding to a home explosion in Sterling last year.

Lovettsville Volunteer Fire Rescue Chief Gemma Starkie says she hopes the station will serve as a cornerstone of public safety as the old facility did.

“This is not a volunteer firehouse or a Loudoun County firehouse. It belongs to the whole community,” Starkie said.

