Ammonia leak sends 26 to the hospital in Sterling

At least 26 people were sent to the hospital Wednesday night after being exposed to a chemical leak of ammonia inside a Sterling, Virginia, food processing plant.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Laura Rinehart confirmed with WTOP that officials were called to the 22400 block of Sous Vide Lane around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a gas leak.

At least four of the people exposed to the chemical are “experiencing significant symptoms,” the rescue agency said in a post on X.

INCIDENT ALERT: At approximately 8:36 p.m., the Loudoun County ECC received a 9-1-1 call reporting a gas leak inside a commercial building in the 22400 block of Sous Vide Lane in Sterling… cont. @Chief600KJ pic.twitter.com/X7XzT9Eiwz — (@LoudounFire) August 1, 2024

Authorities still on the scene are trying to determine exactly how many people have been exposed and require medical attention — while Reston Hospital is on alert for up to 100 possible patients.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said the leak has been contained and that there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community.

