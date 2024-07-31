Live Radio
Ammonia leak sends 26 to the hospital in Sterling

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

July 31, 2024, 11:17 PM

At least 26 people were sent to the hospital Wednesday night after being exposed to a chemical leak of ammonia inside a Sterling, Virginia, food processing plant.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Laura Rinehart confirmed with WTOP that officials were called to the 22400 block of Sous Vide Lane around 8:30 p.m. on reports of a gas leak.

At least four of the people exposed to the chemical are “experiencing significant symptoms,” the rescue agency said in a post on X. 

Authorities still on the scene are trying to determine exactly how many people have been exposed and require medical attention — while Reston Hospital is on alert for up to 100 possible patients.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said the leak has been contained and that there is no ongoing threat to the surrounding community.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

WTOP’s Terik King contributed to this report.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is the Evening Digital Editor at WTOP. She is a graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

