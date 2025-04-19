Virginia Department of Health warns of potential measles exposure in Woodbridge, Fredericksburg

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the state’s first measles case of the year, a child under 4 years old who potentially exposed others at local clinics.

The patient recently traveled internationally and lives in the agency’s Northwest region, which includes Stafford, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties.

To protect the family’s privacy, VDH will not provide any additional information about the patient.

The agency said health officials are coordinating efforts to identify anyone who might have been exposed.

Below are the dates, times, and locations of potential exposure sites in Virginia:

Kaiser Permanente Caton Hill Medical Center, Advanced Urgent Care, located at 13285 Minnieville Road in Woodbridge on Tuesday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente Fredericksburg Medical Center, Pediatrics Department, located at 1201 Hospital Drive in Fredericksburg on Wednesday, April 16 from noon to 5 p.m.

What should you do if you were at the above locations on the day and time specified?

If you have never received a measles containing vaccine, you may be at risk of developing measles, the VDH said.

Anyone who might have been exposed and is considered to be at risk of developing measles should contact their healthcare provider immediately.