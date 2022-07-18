18-year-old killed in Leesburg vehicle crash involving tractor trailer

Police say an 18-year-old man was killed after the SUV he was driving collided with a tractor trailer truck in Leesburg, Virginia, early Saturday morning.

Leesburg police said they received reports of the crash on the southbound Leesburg bypass (Route 15) near Edwards Ferry Road NE in Leesburg, shortly before 3 a.m.

According to police, both vehicles were found on the side of the road near the Tractor Supply Co. store at 935 Edwards Ferry Rd. NE.

The driver of the SUV, 18-year-old George Mwesigwa of Leesburg, was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries a short time later, police said.

The man driving the tractor trailer was also brought to the hospital for minor injuries. Police have not disclosed his identity.

Leesburg police say an investigation into the crash is underway and anyone who witnessed the incident, or has more information, should call Officer Hackney at 571-919-8375, or email at mhackney@leesburgva.gov. Anonymous tipsters can call 703-443-TIPS (8477).

