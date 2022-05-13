RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Superintendent: Loudoun Co. students…

Superintendent: Loudoun Co. students engaged in ‘hateful and derogatory’ comments online

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

May 13, 2022, 6:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Loudoun County, Virginia, public schools on Friday alerted parents that some middle schoolers had engaged in “hateful and derogatory” comments in a school system-sponsored online chat room.

Superintendent Scott Ziegler said in a message to parents that a small number of students made the comments in a Google chat room that included “a large number of middle school students.”

He said the messages were read by students from “multiple schools across the division,” and were discovered by monitoring software and by reports from students.

Ziegler said administrators are investigating. In the meantime, the chat room feature for middle school students will be deactivated.

“Loudoun County Public Schools rejects and condemns the use of hate speech and racial slurs of any kind,” Ziegler said. “As a community of learners committed to providing a welcoming, safe, affirming, and academically rigorous environment for all students, we collectively apologize for not living up to our stated ideals and values.”

He also said that, given that students used “cellphones, school-issued Chromebooks and messaging platforms” to send the messages, parents should talk with their kids about “digital citizenship.”

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up