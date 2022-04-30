Leesburg brewer found beaten and dead in home, son in custody

Police in Leesburg, Virginia, say the son of a 57-year-old man found beaten and dead in his home Saturday morning was taken into custody.

In a news release, officials say Schuyler Lake, the man’s 21-year-old son, was taken into custody without incident near the intersection of Russell Branch Parkway and Battlefield Parkway in Leesburg.

The department says officers were called to investigate suspicious events in the 400 block of South King Street at around 7:30 a.m. After arriving on the scene, police found the 57-year-old, whose upper body had sustained blunt force trauma. No official cause of death has been released.

Police were looking for Schuyler since his father, Dean, was discovered Saturday morning.

Dean Lake was an established beer brewer in the Leesburg area, best known as the co-founder and head brewer of the former Dog Money Restaurant & Brewery.

Currently, officials have only named Schuyler Lake as a person of interest. Initially, Leesburg police said they were seeking the location of Schuyler Lake due to “mental and/or physical health concerns.”

Officials say an investigation into Dean Lake’s death is ongoing.

Anyone who has additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective M. Kadric at 703-771-4500 or at mkadric@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477).