Congresswoman Wexton applauds use of federal funding to clean up toxic Loudoun Co. landfill

Virginia Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton is applauding the use of funds provided by the Environmental Protection Agency from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act to clean up a toxic landfill in Loudoun County.

Hidden Lane Landfill in Sterling closed down in the 1980s. Five years later, the degreasing solvent trichloroethylene, or TCE, was found in the wells that supplied water to homes in the surrounding area.

By 2008, Hidden Lane Landfill was declared a Superfund site, a designation given to heavily polluted areas.

According to the Center for Disease Control – TCE, which can be ingested through the air or drinking water, can cause various health issues including Parkinson’s disease.

Last year, Wexton announced her own Parkinson’s diagnosis. Months later, she revealed she would not seek re-election along with the news of a new diagnosis of progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder with similarities to Parkinson’s.

In a statement on the EPA funding for the clean-up, Wexton said she’s glad the “long-awaited” action was taken and that it “will make our community healthier and safer.”

“I applaud the efforts currently underway here by the EPA and state and local agencies to remove toxic substances from the soil and groundwater, including the dangerous chemical TCE which has been tied to Parkinson’s Disease,” Wexton said. “I look forward to continuing to support this cleanup in any way that I can.”

Earlier this month, Wexton delivered a speech on the House floor using a text-to-speech app.

“PSP makes it very difficult for me to speak, and I use an assistive app so that you and our colleagues can understand me,” Wexton said.

WTOP’s Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller says Wexton has widespread admiration from fellow lawmakers for continuing to work on the Hill as she lives with her illness.

“By all accounts, she has bravely dealt with this illness, and it is a reflection of her commitment to public service that she has continued to come to Capitol Hill,” Miller said.