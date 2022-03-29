Fire damages 4 Ashburn houses, injures 2

Two people are in the hospital after a fire in Ashburn tore through several homes early Tuesday morning. One person is unaccounted for.

Loudoun County firefighters are on the scene of the fire that involved four homes — three of which are heavily damaged. The fire was reported to be in the 42900 block of Nashua Street and started sometime before 1:30 a.m.

Loudoun County spokeswoman Laura Rinehart said two residents were sent to a burn center. One adult is still unaccounted for, she said.

A dozen fire crews and Washington Gas are on the scene.

The fire marshal will determine the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.