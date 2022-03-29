RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | New round of peace talks | Food shortages in Ukraine | Philly restaurant owner’s journey to feed refugees | How to help
Fire damages 4 Ashburn houses, injures 2

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

March 29, 2022, 5:39 AM

Two people are in the hospital after a fire in Ashburn, Virginia, tore through several homes early Tuesday morning.

Loudoun County firefighters are on the scene of the fire that involved four homes — three of which are heavily damaged. The fire was reported to be in the 42900 block of Nashua Street and started sometime before 1:30 a.m.

Loudoun County spokeswoman Laura Rinehart said two residents were sent to a burn center. One adult is still unaccounted for, she said.

A dozen fire crews and Washington Gas are on the scene.

The fire marshal will determine the cause of the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

