Leesburg says police see at least 7 resignations after vaccine mandate

WTOP was able to confirm 19 positions on the force remained open, with 18 of those positions noted as sworn officer roles. The other position is an administrator or dispatch job that has not been confirmed.

Vaccine mandates brought members of the Leesburg Police Department to a city council meeting with threats of mass exits in October. A spokesperson for the city said that she has started to see some of these resignations.

Betsy Arnett, a spokesperson for Leesburg Virginia, told WTOP that six of the resignations were assumed to be partially caused by the vaccine mandate.

“Two of those who held sworn positions in the police department already had job offers ahead of the mandate,” Arnett added, “so we shouldn’t assume that all of these resignations are due to the mandate.”

While Arnett couldn’t confirm if the mandate played a role on Sunday, the spokesperson did note that there were 11 resignations since Oct. 12, when the mandate initially took effect.

According to Arnett, 11 resignations have occurred since that mandate took effect. This number included four position that were not in the police department and couldn’t be connected directly to the mandate.

Five of those positions, according to officials, remained open due to a hiring freeze across the city caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

WTOP has requested additional information on police department positions affected by the vaccine mandate.

