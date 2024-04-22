WATCH: Black smoke visible for miles after Sterling warehouse catches fire

A warehouse fire in Sterling, Virginia, sent black smoke billowing into the sky and triggered a significant emergency response Monday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to a facility in the 100 block of Acacia Lane just after 3 p.m., according to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters brought the fire under control after two-and-a-half hours, according to a news release from the department.

“Upon arrival, fire and rescue personnel found a large warehouse facility with fire through the roof. Initial crews identified the primary building was a total loss and began working to contain the fire to the building of origin,” the department said in the release. “The fire was extremely difficult to extinguish due to the burning of the stored materials and the size of the warehouse.”

One responding firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion at the scene of the fire. No one else was injured in the blaze, according to the fire department and Virginia State Police.

Listeners reported to WTOP they could see smoke from miles away, including at Dulles International Airport, more than three miles away from the source of the blaze. In a post on X, the airport said the smoke was not affecting operations there.

Fire officials in Loudoun County told WTOP hazmat teams responded alongside firefighters, due to potentially hazardous materials at the site.

Virginia State Police said troopers were also on scene to help evacuate nearby businesses and control traffic.

Below is a map of the area where the fire broke out:

WTOP’s Thomas Robertson contributed to this report.

