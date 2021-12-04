Man dies while ‘in-custody’ of Leesburg police, investigation launched

An investigation was launched in Virginia after a man died "in-custody" of police in Leesburg, Virginia on Friday, according to a press release.

The Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the incident that happened at the Best Western in Leesburg around 6:30 p.m.

The Leesburg Police Department received a call at that time reporting that a man was in the hotel lobby exhibiting “irrational behavior,” according to police.

The 911 caller believed that the male had ingested drugs or was experiencing a medical emergency, according to police.

The man was found outside of the hotel in the parking lot when Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System arrived, according to a press release.

As Leesburg Police officers responded, officers say they observed fire and rescue team members attempting to treat a 26-year-old man in the hotel’s parking lot.

The man was very agitated and combative, police said.

Officers assisted by putting the man in handcuffs for his safety, as well as the safety of others on-scene while he received medical treatment, according to police.

For the same safety reasons, police said they secured him in leg restraints after the man continued to act agitated and combative.

The man was transferred by ambulance to Inova Loudoun Hospital in Lansdowne, according to a press release.

During the transport, police say the male remained agitated and combative.

The medical treatment of the man was then turned over to hospital staff, according to a release.

While at Inova Loudoun Hospital, the man was pronounced dead by hospital staff at 7:53 p.m., according to police.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine cause and manner of death, police said.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Leesburg Police Department at (703) 771-4500.

Leesburg Chief of Police Gregory Brown requested the Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team investigate the incident in the interest of promoting transparency and public confidence, according to a press release.