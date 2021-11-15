CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. mask mandate back soon | Tracking racial disparities in kids' vaccinations | UK extends booster program | Latest vaccine rates
Loudoun Co. sheriff: Suspect in fatal Leesburg stabbing was on property a day before

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 15, 2021, 6:22 PM

Loudoun County, Virginia, sheriffs said Monday that the suspect in a fatal stabbing on Sunday had repeatedly approached the house where the attack happened the day before.

Michael Fadely, 46, was killed in the stabbing Sunday; another person, whose name has not been released, survived. Melvin H. Wasike, 22, of Fairfax, has been charged in the attack.

The sheriff’s office said Wasike approached the house, in the 40800 block of Newton Place in the Barclay Woods community, Saturday and claimed to be looking for someone.

In a statement released Monday, the sheriff’s office said a deputy was called to the residence after Wasike allegedly returned multiple times. That deputy remained at the house in case Wasike returned, the sheriff’s office said.

Wasike is reported to have returned in a vehicle, and was stopped by the deputy and identified. He was asked to leave the property, and the deputy and homeowner “checked the perimeter of the home and other security measures to ensure the residence was secured,” the sheriff’s office said.

They added that this was the only known interaction between Wasike and the victims.

On Sunday, officials learned that the suspect had reportedly visited other homes in the area, claiming to be looking for someone.

Wasike was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and breaking and entering while armed with the intent to commit murder. He is being held without bond.

Loudoun County sheriffs told WTOP that Wasike called police after committing the homicide to turn himself in, but hung up the phone ahead of confirmation.

A spokesperson for the department has since confirmed that his phone was tracked and he was arrested afterward.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

