Man stabbed to death inside Loudoun Co. home

A man was stabbed to death inside a home south of Leesburg, Virginia early Sunday morning, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.
A man was stabbed to death inside a home south of Leesburg, Virginia, early Sunday morning, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.
Just after 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Loudoun deputies were called to a home in the 40800 block of Newton Place in the Barclay Woods community over a reported stabbing.
Residents of the area can expect an increase in law enforcement presence as the event continues to be investigated.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.