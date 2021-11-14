Man stabbed to death inside Loudoun Co. home

A man was stabbed to death inside a home south of Leesburg, Virginia early Sunday morning, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Just after 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Loudoun deputies were called to a home in the 40800 block of Newton Place in the Barclay Woods community over a reported stabbing.

Residents of the area can expect an increase in law enforcement presence as the event continues to be investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.