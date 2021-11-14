CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Man stabbed to death…

Man stabbed to death inside Loudoun Co. home

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

November 14, 2021, 10:32 AM

The home where Loudoun County deputies responded to a reported deadly stabbing. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

A man was stabbed to death inside a home south of Leesburg, Virginia, early Sunday morning, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just after 4:40 a.m. Sunday, Loudoun deputies were called to a home in the 40800 block of Newton Place in the Barclay Woods community over a reported stabbing.

Residents of the area can expect an increase in law enforcement presence as the event continues to be investigated.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP.com for the latest.

