Leesburg police asking witnesses to come forward after teen assaulted on W&OD Trail

Police say a teenage girl was assaulted on a section of the Washington & Old Dominion Trail in Leesburg, Virginia, last Thursday and are asking for witnesses to come forward.

According to Leesburg police, the incident happened in an area northwest of the Tuscarora Creek Park trail access on Oct. 7. The teenager told police she was jogging on the trail around 6 p.m. when a man grabbed her. A cyclist then ran into the man, at which point he ran away.

The attacker is described as a man between 6 feet to 6 feet, 4 inches tall with curly, shoulder-length dark-brown hair with hairy arms. He was reportedly wearing cargo shorts and a blue short-sleeved shirt.

Leesburg police are requesting to speak with the bicyclist, and anyone else who may have seen the attack who has not yet talked to police.

Those with information about the case are asked to contact Detective Mirza Kadric at 703-771-4500 or send an email to mkadric@leesburgva.gov.