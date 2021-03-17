CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden announces sped-up vaccine goal | FEMA mobile vaccine unit rolling into Md. | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region
Loudoun Co. to offer in-person learning 4 days a week next month

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

March 17, 2021, 5:10 PM

The public schools in Loudoun County, Virginia, will offer in-person instruction four days a week to students currently enrolled in hybrid learning.

The school system announced the move Wednesday afternoon, adding that students whose families chose distance learning for the second semester will not be able to switch to hybrid learning.

Last week, interim Superintendent Scott Ziegler said offering the option to distance learners would take too long to implement. The school system also said in a statement Wednesday that offering the option would cause troubles with capacity, as well as the schedules of students and teachers.

Schools can make exceptions to this, however, if space is available in a grade or a class. Any parents who want to discuss the possibility with their school need to do so between April 5 and April 9; any changes will be announced April 14.

Masks and social distancing will be required, but the distance requirement will be 3 feet, as recommended by the Virginia Department of Education, rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s 6-foot recommendation.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

