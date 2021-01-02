2 fires in Loudoun County being investigated for arson

Two recent fires in Loudoun County, Virginia, are being investigated for arson and officials are requesting the public’s help.

The first fire took place around 10 p.m. last Friday at 45781 Maries Road in Sterling.

According to the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office, first responders arrived to find an old abandoned barn filled with flames. Firefighters brought the fire under control from the outside.

Witnesses said they heard an “exploding” noise coming from inside the structure. Fire officials confirmed abandoned items left inside the barn caused a reported explosion.

The barn was next to a similar building that firefighters responded to for a fire on Jan. 10. No one was injured in either incident.

Both fires were classified as incendiary or arson by the marshal’s office. Officials said that there is no evidence to show that the fires were linked to any surrounding businesses.

Investigators have identified and interviewed suspects, but the investigation into both fires is ongoing.

Fire officials said anyone with video or photos of either event is asked to contact the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office, either by calling (703) 737-8600 or via email at any time.

A map of where the Jan. 15 fire happened is below.