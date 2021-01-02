CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Inova reschedules canceled vaccine appointments | DC improves vaccine booking site | Trying to get vaccinated in Montgomery Co.? | Latest regional test results
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » 2 fires in Loudoun…

2 fires in Loudoun County being investigated for arson

Jose Umana

January 20, 2021, 4:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two recent fires in Loudoun County, Virginia, are being investigated for arson, and officials are requesting the public’s help.

The first fire took place around 10 p.m. last Friday at 45781 Maries Road in Sterling.

According to the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office, first responders arrived to find an old abandoned barn filled with flames. Firefighters brought the fire under control from the outside.

Witnesses said they heard an “exploding” noise coming from inside the structure. Fire officials confirmed abandoned items left inside the barn caused a reported explosion.

The barn was next to a similar building that firefighters responded to for a fire on Jan. 10. No one was injured in either incident.

Both fires were classified as incendiary or arson by the marshal’s office. Officials said that there is no evidence to show that the fires were linked to any surrounding businesses.

Investigators have identified and interviewed suspects, but the investigation into both fires is ongoing.

Fire officials said anyone with video or photos of either event is asked to contact the Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office, either by calling (703) 737-8600 or via email at any time.

A map of where the Jan. 15 fire happened is below.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Soldiers get more relaxed grooming standards after board looks at uniform inclusivity

Biden's choice to lead VA promises to 'unstick' agency's complex challenges

COVID helped teach Army how to build classified networks, both on and off bases

Union in 'holding pattern' as agencies decide how to rescind Trump executive orders

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up