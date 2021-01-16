INAUGURATION NEWS: Bridges, roads and Metro | Security measures around DC | National Mall closed | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun County barn explodes,…

Loudoun County barn explodes, burns ‘to the ground’

Valerie Bonk

January 16, 2021, 11:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Smoke from a barn fire explosion in Loudoun County, Virginia. (Courtesy Aleitha Revenell)

A barn in Loudoun County, Virginia, was destroyed after an explosion on Friday night, according to a fire official.

An old barn on an undeveloped parcel of land in the 45700 block of Maries Road in Sterling was fully engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived on the scene late Friday night.

The barn was about 30 by 50 feet in size and “burned to the ground” in the fire, Loudoun County Assistant Fire Chief John Caussin told WTOP.

Firefighters used a large hose stream to control the flames and had the scene under control in about 20 minutes, Caussin said.

He said some challenges included nearby brush that started to catch fire because of the location of the barn in an open field.

Firefighters returned to the scene on Saturday morning around 10:20 a.m. because a passerby saw smoke coming from the area.

Caussin said that firefighters reported that the fire was “smoldering.” One unit remained on the scene to respond.

There were no reported injuries from the fire.

Based on explosion, Caussin said the fire department believes it was possibly from a propane cylinder.

He said about a week or two ago there was a fire in a similar structure “adjacent to this property.”

A map of the location of the explosion can be seen below:

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden proposal calls investments in federal IT ‘an urgent national security issue’

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Deputy defense chief to be temporary acting DoD secretary

OPM urges DC-area feds to reconsider commute plans with heightened security next week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up