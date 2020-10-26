Staff member at Loudoun County school tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member at a Loudoun County, Virginia, elementary school has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The staff member was last at Steuart W. Weller Elementary School on Oct. 7, and the person is currently self-isolating, Superintendent Eric Williams said in a letter to the school community.

Williams said the announcement was for notification purposes only and that the county’s health department will follow up with anyone who has a close contact of the staff member.

Close contact is defined by the Virginia Department of health as people who have been within 6 feet of a person who tests positive for the virus, for 15 minutes or more, starting from 48 hours before symptom onset or 48 hours before the test was taken if they had no symptoms.

The Loudoun County Health Department said anyone who is sick should self-isolate or anyone who believes he or she was a close contact of a person that has COVDI-19 should stay home and consult a doctor for guidance.

Loudoun County, like most local school systems, is bringing students back to school buildings in phases. Students in kindergarten through second grade are scheduled to start hybrid in-person learning — two days per week — on Oct. 27.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.