American U. details plans to add more in-person instruction in spring semester

American University said Monday that they will offer more in-person classes and other activities for the spring 2021 semester, along with other changes.

Most classes will still be online, the university said in a statement, but the number of in-person classes will be double that of the fall semester, including classes in the sciences, visual and performing arts, media studies and a few other areas.

Classes will start Jan. 19, one week later than previously scheduled; spring break is canceled.

There will be more open areas for studying and small group meetings, as well as student-faculty meetings, and more residence halls will be open for “students with specific programmatic requirements to be on-campus and/or acute housing needs.”

Any foreign-study programs that involved traveling before Feb. 6 are still canceled; any later ones will be evaluated when the time comes.

Registration begins Nov. 2. You can find more details on the university’s plans on their site.

The university said they recognize that “This announcement comes at a time of record COVID-19 case counts nationwide and difficult projections for the coming months, but we are committed to a robust spring experience across our community that continues to expand in-person opportunities throughout the semester.”

They added, “If case counts increase significantly or local public health guidelines require a change, we will use caution and adjust operations accordingly.”

