Lithium-ion battery caused Loudoun Co. house fire, nearly $1M in damages

The Loudoun County fire marshal determined a faulty lithium-ion battery in a remote-control car started a fire in Aldie, Virginia, on Friday that displaced a family of four and caused almost a million dollars in damages.

The flames began at about 7 p.m. in the 25000 block of Trilobite Court.

Fire and rescue crews from Kirkpatrick Farms, Dulles South, Aldie, Brambleton, Moorefield, Sterling and Fairfax County were dispatched. One person suffered minor injuries and about $958,000 of damage was caused, the fire department said.

Lithium-ion batteries power many everyday devices, including smartphones, laptops, scooters, toys, even cars.

Care should be taken when using them to avoid a fire or explosion, according to authorities.

Stop using batteries immediately if you notice an odor, change in color, excessive heat or a change in shape, leaks or odd noises.

If or when it is safe, move the batteries away from anything that can catch fire and call 911.

Additional safety tips include:

Purchase and use devices that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory.

Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

Only use the battery that is designed for the device.

Put batteries in the device the right way.

Only use the charging cord that came with the device.

Do not charge a device under your pillow, on your bed or on a couch.

Keep batteries at room temperature. Do not place batteries in direct sunlight or keep them in hot vehicles.

Store batteries away from anything that can catch fire.

