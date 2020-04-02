Loudoun South little league team still hoping to play this spring

At least one Northern Virginia little league team remains hopeful it will play this season.

Most local little league baseball seasons have not yet been canceled, but the starts have been delayed. Loudoun South, which made it to the Little League World Series last season, is still hopeful there will be games in 2020.

League Board Member Matt Valentini said some volunteers are organizing “Zoom” workouts for kids, but there may be something even better kids can do while they wait.

Valentini advised kids to “go out and throw a ball with mom or dad, play with your siblings, try to stay sharp, try to stay fit.”

As far as the possibility of canceling the season, Valentini remains optimistic games will be played at some point.

“You know, we’re going to hold out hope,” Valentini said. “We have no urgency to cancel this. We’re hopeful something good is going to happen.”

Valentini said he hopes the league can get a full season in, even if things don’t get going until June.

The Loudon South website says, “At this time, Loudoun South Little League remains ‘closed,’ with our Spring season delayed. We will reevaluate this decision in the early May timeframe.”