Marine Corps Historic Half events now off over coronavirus pandemic

The 2020 Marine Corps Historic Half Weekend events, scheduled for the weekend of May 15 to May 17, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The move follows Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s statewide stay-at-home order until July 10, issued Monday.

In a statement, the Marine Corps Marathon Organization said it wants “to support the well-being of the running community, residents, Marines and partners.”

The organization said a refund on registration fees will not be offered, but it is holding an alternative virtual event for those who planned to run.

Registered participants also can choose to defer entry into next year’s Historic Half Weekend, with no additional fees.

The deadline to defer and register for virtual participation is May 16, according to organizers.

The Marine Corps Historic Half Weekend includes the “Historic Half” (13.1 miles), “Semper 5ive” (5 miles) and the “Devil Dog Double,” which encompasses both distances.