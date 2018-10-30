202
Man hit by SUV in Loudoun Co. after running into traffic

By Rob Woodfork October 30, 2018 12:08 pm 10/30/2018 12:08pm
WASHINGTON — A man was seriously injured Monday night after running into traffic and being struck by an SUV in Loudoun County.

According to Virginia State Police, a man ran into moving traffic and was struck by a Chevrolet Tahoe on the westbound lanes of Virginia Route 7 at Potomac View Road shortly before 8 p.m. The man was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending, as the crash remains under investigation.

Here is a map of where the crash occurred.

Topics:
Local News Loudoun County, VA News pedestrian crash Virginia virginia state police
