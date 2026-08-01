A Delaware lighthouse is about to fall in the ocean. Can anyone move it first?

Advocates for the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse in Lewes, Delaware, say that if they can’t find a new place to put it, it’s a matter of when, not if, it’ll fall into the ocean.

A nearly century-old lighthouse that sits three-fourths of a mile in the water off the Delaware coast needs a new home, and fast.

Advocates for the Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse say if they can’t find a new place to put it, it’s a matter of when and not if it will fall into the ocean.

The lighthouse sits right on the line where the Delaware Bay feeds into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Cape Henlopen in Lewes.

Giant rocks were used to help form an underwater wall of sorts in the late 1800s and early 1900s to provide extra support for the 76-foot-tall structure.

“The breakwater upon which it sits is gradually sliding into a large scour hole about 140 feet deep, right at the end of the wall itself,” said Ron Parks, the president of the Delaware River and Bay Lighthouse Foundation. “Over time, obviously, we don’t know how quickly, but depending on how storms, hurricanes come up the coast, it could very easily jeopardize the structure.”

The lighthouse is situated on a 40-foot-wide caisson that sits atop the wall of rocks. But the more those rocks keep moving underwater, the more likely that lighthouse is to eventually tip over.

“There are actually places where the rocks have fallen off the wall and down into the hole,” Parks said.

It’s dangerous enough that members of the public can no longer tour the lighthouse anymore.

“There’s nothing we can do to prevent it because the (Army) Corps of Engineers maintains and is responsible for that rock wall,” Parks said. “All we can do is maintain the lighthouse structure itself.”

That maintenance costs thousands of dollars a year. Repairing the rock wall, Parks said, comes with an estimated cost of $90 million to $120 million. But for $4 million to $7 million, the lighthouse could be dismantled and transported onto land. He said boaters have made clear they don’t want to see it moved to land.

The problem is, after the city of Lewes recently said no to relocating the structure there, no one else seems willing to take it either.

“If there’s a threat to its existence, then the only way that we can guarantee its future is to put into place a plan and then execute it to guarantee that it will still stand,” Parks said.

“We’re really at the mercy of the community to, in effect, help us come up with a place to so that it can have a permanent location,” Parks said.

“But if you’re going to restore it, you certainly want to be able to let the public have access to it as almost a museum for that kind of maritime heritage and history,” he continued. “So it would require parking or some kind of egress to it, and just like many of the other lighthouses that have been restored, there’s usually some sort of a keeper’s cottage where administration would happen or there’d be some sort of a gift shop.”

“It’s not just the lighthouse itself,” he admitted.

As if the situation isn’t complex enough, the lighthouse is also still in operation. It’s a navigational beacon in the Delaware Bay waters, so the Coast Guard also has some say over its future.

“They operate the light and the foghorn and the solar panels and the batteries that make it go,” Parks said. “We own the building, the structure itself. So we would have to come to some kind of a compromise whereby we would move it after they had erected some sort of a tower or replacement for the light itself.”

“It’s kind of a complicated situation and we knew that it was going to involve many players, many separate conversations going on simultaneously,” he added. “But we have to start with just the vision, just the idea, and why it matters, in order to bring the community up to speed. Then we can hopefully draw together a coalition of individuals, organizations, administrations, perhaps within the city or the county government, and also the Delaware Historical Society.”

Finding a way to preserve the Harbor of Refuge lighthouse, as difficult as that is, isn’t an insurmountable problem to solve, Parks said. But he knows there’s only so much time to come up with the right solution.

“The next big storm could certainly damage the wall even further,” he explained. “I’m hesitant to suggest that kind of an immediate threat. But on the other hand, it’s irrefutable that the wave action from storms and the ongoing tidal motion has had the effect on the wall that the Corps of Engineers is reporting.”

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s just a matter of when,” he said.

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