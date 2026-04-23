Go on a scavenger hunt through Maryland to celebrate America’s 250th

Anyone itching for adventure in Maryland has a great opportunity, whether you're on your own or want to bring the whole family along.

Anyone itching for adventure in Maryland has a great opportunity, whether you’re on your own or want to bring the whole family along.

Maryland is holding a scavenger hunt across the whole state to commemorate the country’s 250th birthday.

The “America in Miniature: 2026 State Park Adventure Challenge” launched Thursday, and runs until Nov. 15.

“Maryland does have a little bit of everything, just like the United States,” Melissa Boyle Acuti, chief of interpretation for the Maryland Park Service, told WTOP. “You can find waterfalls and mountains out west, and then of course we have our bay and our beaches on the Eastern Shore.”

It costs $10 to register for the hunt, and the goal is to take a selfie with, or photo of, different things in state parks to earn points.

Things such as bald eagles, covered bridges, blue crabs and lighthouses are worth five points each.

You’ll earn 10 points by attending a live, living history event, such as the Point Lookout Civil War reenactment in June.

Also, 10 brand new benches have been installed around the state, marked with the words: “Best Seat in the Park.” Find one of those to earn 20 points.

Boyle Acuti said clues to help people find the benches will be released over the coming months, and you can also get tips by talking to park rangers.

It’s not necessary to go to every corner of Maryland to complete the hunt.

“I know, for some, traveling with high gas prices can be a challenge, so you could actually do most of this close to home, if you wanted to,” she said.

Once you’ve gathered 250 points, tally your results and upload your photo proof online to earn a patch or badge, and be entered into a drawing for prizes.

“Our grand prize is a 2027 state parks annual pass. That gets you into all the state parks for one year — 12 months from the date of issue,” Boyle Acuti said.

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