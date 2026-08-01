Tyson’s ‘Vienna Cloud’ data center project seeks exceptions to Fairfax Co. rules

Because Fairfax County adopted stricter standards for data centers in 2024, the developer is requesting several specific modifications to county ordinances.

A proposal to turn two old buildings and a parking garage near Tysons into a new data center site called “Vienna Cloud” is requesting exceptions to Fairfax County, Virginia’s rules for such facilities.

The parking garage and buildings are located at 7980 and 7990 Quantum Drive, and Serverfarm, the developer, aims to transform the site into a “completely modernized, architecturally refined, state-of-the-art office/data center,” according to Jill Parks, an attorney for the applicant.

Because Fairfax County adopted stricter standards for data centers in 2024, the developer is requesting modifications to county ordinances so the project can be built at the Quantum Drive site.

Fairfax County requires data center buildings to be at least a mile from Metro station entrances, but Serverfarm’s proposed project site is 0.9 miles from the Tysons Corner Metro entrance.

The developer is also requesting an increase in gross floor area to allow the two buildings to go from 80,256 square feet to 95,014 square feet for one building, and from 202,500 square feet to 221,214 square feet for the other one.

A separate requirement calls for a 200-foot buffer for data center buildings near residential areas. The existing conditions at the site don’t meet that requirement.

“This is really precedent-setting in terms of what the decision is going to be,” said Renee Grebe, Northern Virginia conservation advocate for the group Nature Forward. “If this gets passed, then I think it demonstrates that our zoning ordinance amendment is not as strong as it was touted to be by our board of supervisors.”

Fairfax County has a comprehensive plan for the area surrounding the proposed data center, Grebe said. It envisions the section of Tysons where the data center would be as an “active 24-hour environment where people go to restaurants or stores after work.”

Instead, she said, “residents will be getting 24 hours of noise pollution and 28 diesel generators next to residences and a nearby sports field.”

Parks, the attorney, wrote that it’s not “mechanically feasible” to fully enclose the data center’s equipment, but it will be contained within a generator yard in the back of the property.

The county’s development plan also calls for new pedestrian facilities, including a sidewalk along Kidwell Drive and a trail, both offering access to the athletic field. A new playground is also proposed.

The proposal encompasses a combined 316,000 square feet.

A planning commission public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 18.

Supervisor Dalia Palchik told WTOP that a community meeting is also being scheduled, but a date hasn’t been finalized.

The project will help the Serverfarm “meet the ever-growing demand for capacity,” Parks wrote in the exceptions application.

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