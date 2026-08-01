‘You can see everything’: DC’s Waldorf Astoria reopens historic clock tower to the public

The historic Old Post Office clock tower has reopened in D.C., offering free admission and panoramic views of the District, Maryland and Virginia.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Waldorf Astoria reopens historic clock tower to the public

One of the best views in the D.C. region is once again open to visitors.

The Waldorf Astoria Washington DC has reopened the historic clock tower inside the building many longtime Washingtonians still know as the Old Post Office.

The 270‑foot observation deck offers visitors panoramic views of the National Mall, along with sights stretching into Maryland and Virginia, including National Harbor and Reagan Washington National Airport.

Nisha Patel, marketing director for the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC, told WTOP the hotel has taken over operation of the clock tower from the National Park Service.

“It really gives us an opportunity to curate experiences not for the public but also our guests that stay at the hotel as well,” Patel said. “What’s also really fun about the observation clock tower deck is that on all four sides you can see the other four out of five tallest structures in Washington, D.C.”

Patel pointed to the U.S. Capitol in Southeast, Washington National Cathedral in Northwest and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Northeast.

But Kristopher King, a clock tower security officer, said his favorite view is the Washington Monument, the tallest structure in the District.

“You just can’t miss it,” King said. “You see everything,” he added. “Honestly, it’s a really great view.”

King, who gives tours of the clock tower, said one of his favorite lesser-known sights is Freedom Plaza. From 12 stories above Pennsylvania Avenue, visitors can see the plaza’s inlaid map depicting portions of Pierre L’Enfant’s original plan for the District.

The clock tower is open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at 1100 Pennsylvania Ave. in Northwest D.C. The entrance is located at the rear of the building and is accessible from 12th Street NW. Admission is free.

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