Montgomery Co. lifts all remaining health advisories for Potomac River shoreline related to sewage spill

Among the advisories lifted Friday is the contact advisory for the shoreline and river sediment between Lock 11 and the shoreline surrounding Minnie's Island.

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, lifted all its remaining health advisories for the Potomac River shoreline and river sediment that had been in effect since the failure of the Potomac Interceptor, which sent hundreds of millions of gallons of wastewater into the river.

Among the advisories lifted Friday is the contact advisory for the shoreline and river sediment between Lock 11 and the shoreline surrounding Minnie’s Island, and residents may resume recreational use of the area, Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis said in a statement.

According to Davis, sediment testing in these areas has shown bacterial concentrations have returned to acceptable levels.

As always, officials still recommend against ingesting any water from the Potomac River.

Significant rainfall can also cause bacteria levels to surge in the river for the next 48 to 72 hours, and the public should exercise additional caution regarding the river after heavy rain, the statement said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.