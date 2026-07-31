Live Radio
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery Co. lifts all…

Montgomery Co. lifts all remaining health advisories for Potomac River shoreline related to sewage spill

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

July 31, 2026, 6:59 PM

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, lifted all its remaining health advisories for the Potomac River shoreline and river sediment that had been in effect since the failure of the Potomac Interceptor, which sent hundreds of millions of gallons of wastewater into the river.

Related stories

Among the advisories lifted Friday is the contact advisory for the shoreline and river sediment between Lock 11 and the shoreline surrounding Minnie’s Island, and residents may resume recreational use of the area, Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Kisha Davis said in a statement.

According to Davis, sediment testing in these areas has shown bacterial concentrations have returned to acceptable levels.

As always, officials still recommend against ingesting any water from the Potomac River.

Significant rainfall can also cause bacteria levels to surge in the river for the next 48 to 72 hours, and the public should exercise additional caution regarding the river after heavy rain, the statement said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up